LHM Company acquires beverage brand Swig from Savory Fund

Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.

Savory Fund purchased Swig in 2018

Swig CEO Rian McCartan will continue to lead daily operations of the business

Savory Fund has over $650 million in assets under management

The Larry H. Miller Company has acquired beverage brand Swig from Savory Fund. No financial terms were disclosed.

Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.

Savory Fund purchased Swig in 2018. CEO Rian McCartan will continue to lead daily operations of the business.

“Swig’s founders, and team, including the Savory Fund, have done an amazing job building this fast-growing brand,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the LHM Company, in a statement. “We love Swig’s growth trajectory, best-in-class customer service, strong employee culture, and commitment to delivering positive guest experiences. We are excited to welcome the Swig team to the LHM Company and are excited to help accelerate its national expansion.”

Arlington Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to Swig while Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal advisor to both Swig and Savory Fund.

Swig launched in 2010 in Saint George, Utah.

Savory Fund has over $650 million in assets under management. The private equity firm invests in food and beverage concepts.

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the LHM Company targets real estate, health care, finance, entertainment, sports, investments, as well as philanthropy.