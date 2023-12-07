Liberty Hall Capital-backed Accurus taps Schemm as operating advisor and lead director

Accurus is a Tulsa-based supplier of structural parts, complex assemblies and electromechanical subsystems to the global aerospace industry.

Accurus Aerospace Corporation, which is backed by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, has named Kevin L. Schemm as operating advisor and lead director.

“Our professional relationship with Kevin began almost fifteen years ago,” said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall’s founding and managing partner in a statement. “He brings to Liberty Hall and Accurus an unparalleled breadth of experience across finance, sales, strategy and operations, and I am confident his leadership on the board of Accurus will be critical in allowing the company to realize its full potential.”

Most recently, Schemm served as senior vice president of enterprise finance for The Boeing Company. Schemm began his career at Boeing as a systems engineer in the military airplanes division. In addition to his roles with Liberty Hall and Accurus, he currently serves as a senior advisor to McKinsey & Company and vice chairman of the board of directors of the Virginia Mason Health System.

