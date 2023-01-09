LightBay and Freeman Spogli to buy Infinity Home Services

Infinity’s founder and CEO Josh Sparks and current management will continue to lead the company

LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli & Co have agreed to acquire New Berlin, Wisconsin-based Infinity Home Services, a provider of residential roofing replacement and other exterior home services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Infinity’s existing investor North Branch Capital will remain a “significant” shareholder alongside LightBay and Freeman Spogli.

Infinity’s founder and CEO Josh Sparks and current management will continue to lead the company.

Infinity was founded in 1997.

On the deal, David Burcham, a partner at LightBay Capital, said in a statement, “Infinity is a leader in an attractive and resilient industry that benefits from the long-term secular tailwinds of an aging and limited U.S. housing stock. Through the company’s proprietary technology, strong culture, and operational expertise, Infinity has established itself as an acquiror-of-choice. The company is well-positioned to accelerate its growth strategy while maintaining its reputation as a preferred service provider and employer in its communities.”

Cowen Inc. served as financial advisor to Infinity while Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP provided legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to LightBay and Freeman Spogli.

LightBay Capital is focused on the healthcare, consumer, and business services industries.

Freeman Spogli targets consumer and distribution companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1983, Freeman Spogli has invested over $5.7 billion in 70 portfolio companies.