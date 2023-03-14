Lincolnshire Management acquires Banker Wire

Lincolnshire’s MDs Pieter Kodde and George Henry led the transaction

Lincolnshire Management has acquired Banker Wire, a wire mesh product manufacturer. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Banker Wire is headquartered in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

Pieter Kodde and George Henry, managing directors at Lincolnshire Management, led the transaction. The other team members included in the deal were Nico Vega Llona, Griffin Blake-Ward and Michael Morris.

“Under Lincolnshire’s stewardship, we believe Banker Wire can aggressively grow sales, maintain strong margins through executing on operational efficiencies and grow organically in its existing and adjacent markets,” said Henry. “We also believe inorganic growth initiatives can position Banker Wire for expansion into the high-margin filtration, border fencing, and mining markets.”

Lincolnshire’s investment in Banker Wire marks its sixth platform investment via Lincolnshire Equity Fund V.

Lincolnshire is a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle-market companies across an array of industries. The firm is headquartered in New York. It manages $1.9 total fund commitments.

Lincolnshire was advised by Loeb & Loeb.