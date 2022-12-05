Lincolnshire Management acquires light equipment supplier Whitewater Brands

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC advised Whitewater on the transaction while PricewaterhouseCoopers, Greenberg Traurig and Acclaro advised Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Management Inc invests in middle-market companies

Based in New York, Lincolnshire Management manages over $1.7 billion of private equity capital

Lincolnshire Management has acquired Caldwell, Idaho-based Whitewater Brands, a provider of light equipment and to automotive collision shops and dealerships. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Whitewater brands are well recognized in the collision repair community and their reputation positions them to be a promising platform for growth as a leader in a very large, broad, and highly fragmented market,” said T.J. Maloney, chairman and CEO of Lincolnshire Management in a statement.

