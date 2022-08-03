Linden completes buyout of healthcare RCM firm Aspirion from Aquiline

Varsity Healthcare Partners joined the ownership group as a minority shareholder

Based in Chicago, Linden invests in the healthcare industry

Founded in 2004, Linden has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception

Linden Capital Partners has closed its buyout of Columbus, Georgia-based Aspirion, a provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions. The seller was Aquiline Capital Partners.

Varsity Healthcare Partners joined the ownership group as a minority shareholder.

“We are thrilled to partner with Linden,” Aspirion CEO Jason Erdell said in a statement. “We are impressed with the vision Linden brings for our next chapter, as evidenced by the firm’s thoughtful approach to value creation planning and the experienced Board of Directors that Linden has assembled. We are confident we have the strategic plan and expertise to continue our growth trajectory and drive technological advancement in the industry.”

The board is composed of Miki Kapoor, Operating Partner at Linden and founding CEO of Verana Health, Rand Ballard, Chief Customer Officer at Vizient and previously Chief Operating Officer, Chief Customer Officer and in the Office of the Chief Executive Officer at MedAssets, Nick Giannasi, Chief Product Officer at Ciox and former Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Change Healthcare, Jason Erdell, Richard Thomas, Linden Partner Kam Shah, Linden Vice President Arsi Sefaj, and VHP Managing Partner David Alpern.

Aspirion serves over 140 clients across 45 states, including 40% of the largest health systems in the U.S.

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception.