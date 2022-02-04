Lion Equity buys Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial

Lion Equity Partners has acquired Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial from Aalberts NV. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Geneva, Indiana, ETI is a maker of extruded aluminum components and fabricated copper tube products.

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lion Equity Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in corporate carve-outs, announced that its affiliate, Lion Equity Holdings II, LLC, acquired Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial (“ETI”) from Aalberts N.V., a Netherlands-based manufacturer of mission critical technologies.

ETI is a manufacturer of complex extruded aluminum components and fabricated copper tube products serving OEM customers in the automotive, air conditioning & refrigeration, water systems and industrial markets. ETI leverages proprietary techniques and processes to create high quality products cost-effectively. The company is headquartered in Geneva, IN with additional manufacturing facilities in Knoxville, TN and Ajax, ON, Canada.

“Through its exceptional customer service, high quality products and talented employee base, ETI has distinguished itself as a trusted partner to bring complex, industrial solutions to the OEM market,” said Ari Silverman, Co-Founder and Partner of Lion Equity Partners. “ETI’s design expertise and FormCastTM proprietary manufacturing capabilities are key differentiators and provide a strong foundation for future growth, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”

Joe Headdy, President of ETI, said “What an amazing time for Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial, our partners, employees, and communities. This investment by Lion Equity is validation that our workforce, technical capabilities and product offerings are truly valued in the OEM market. We look forward to better serving our customers, employees, and stakeholders through targeted investments in capital equipment, growing the workforce, and positioning ETI to thrive in the markets we serve. ETI is excited about this opportunity as we celebrate the rich history of our company and the bright future ahead of us.”

About Lion Equity Partners:

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lion Equity Partners is an operations-focused private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures and special situations. Our investment strategy is centered on creating value in our portfolio companies through a combination of operational improvements, organic growth, and strategic add-on acquisitions. The firm leverages its strategic, financial, and operational expertise to build businesses that will create long-term value for all stakeholders.