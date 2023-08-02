Lion Equity Partners buys supplement manufacturer Country Life

The seller is KI NutriCare Inc, a subsidiary of Kikkoman Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of the soy sauce brand and other healthy foods.

Lion Equity Partners has acquired Hauppage, New York-based supplement manufacturer Country Life. The seller is KI NutriCare Inc, a subsidiary of Kikkoman Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of the soy sauce brand and other healthy foods. No financial terms were disclosed.

Country Life’s top three brands are Country Life Vitamins, Desert Essence Personal Care, and Biochem Protein.

“For more than 50 years, Country Life has distinguished itself as an industry leading brand with exceptional products, service, and innovation,” said Jim Levitas, co-founder and partner of Lion Equity Partners in a statement. “The company’s expertise in health and wellness combined with its commitment to the highest quality provide a strong foundation for future growth, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”

