Littlejohn-backed Ardurra Group snaps up consulting and engineering firm AZ&B

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn invests in the middle market

The firm has $8 billion regulatory assets under management

Ardurra Group, a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co, has acquired Dallas-based Arredondo, Zepeda & Brunz, LLC, a Dallas-based consulting and engineering firm focused on transportation, aviation, and water. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ardurra President & CEO Ernesto Aguilar, said in a statement, “We are excited to have AZ&B join team Ardurra. AZ&B has grown significantly in 40 years, and their core values of providing innovative solutions to communities and doing their best to advance the careers of their staff, perfectly align with our values. We look forward to the significant growth opportunities that can be unlocked under the two businesses’ combined expertise and experience.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ardurra is a consulting and engineering services provider.

