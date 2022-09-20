Littlejohn & Co invests in fire and life safety services provider Hiller

Baird served as financial advisor to Hiller on the transaction.

Littlejohn & Co invests in the middle market

Littlejohn & Co. has made an investment in Mobile, Alabama-based The Hiller Companies, a provider of fire and life safety services.

Moving forward, Pon Holdings continues to be a “large” investor in the business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hiller was founded in 1919.

On the deal, Brian Michaud, a managing director of Littlejohn, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to support the Hiller team as they build a unique platform in the fire and life safety sector. Hiller has differentiated capabilities, serving customers operating in complex environments with sophisticated fire protection needs, and benefits from strong secular growth drivers. We will bring to bear Littlejohn’s deep experience investing in leading facility services businesses to accelerate Hiller’s growth plan.”

Baird served as financial advisor to Hiller on the transaction.

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in middle-market companies. The firm has about $7.8 billion of regulatory assets under management.