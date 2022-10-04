LLCP acquires data firm AGDATA

Heffy Provost, CEO of AGDATA, will continue to lead the company, together with the current management team

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based AGDATA, a data-centric solutions provider. The seller was Vista Equity Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AGDATA was founded in 1985.

Josh Kaufman, a senior managing director at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are pleased to partner with Heffy and the AGDATA team to provide the highest-quality data and analytics to the agriculture and animal health sectors. AGDATA serves attractive end markets that benefit from macro tailwinds including population growth, a growing need for crop efficiency, and increased spending on food and pets. We are excited to capitalize on these favorable tailwinds to build on AGDATA’s market leadership position.”

Honigman LLP served as legal counsel to LLCP on the transaction while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised AGDATA.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners invests in the middle market. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.1 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.4 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.