LLCP and SV Health in exits; Kim Kardashian’s SKKY Partners debuts

When I went on holiday a couple of weeks ago, I’d been hearing plenty about how the exit market was still in the doldrums. But judging on today’s evidence, things are picking up a little.

We open with a look at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners selling a healthcare education provider to a portfolio company of Gridiron Capital, then an exit by SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund to Merck.

A short break from exits follows, as we take a look at a debut deal by a new private equity firm that has been making headlines beyond the financial pages – the Kim Kardashian co-founded SKKY Partners.

Switching back to exits, and Iris Dorbian hears from Sterling Partners’ Avi Epstein about how his firm turned its investment in School of Rock up to 11 before its sale to Youth Enrichment Brands.

Finishing things off on the exit theme, MK Flynn speaks to Michael Chang of BC Partners in a webinar about bringing in Apollo Global Management to take a minority stake in PetSmart.

Exit flurry

We’ve been writing plenty both on PE Hub and PE Hub Europe about the difficulties of the exit market, but on today’s evidence at least, things are getting a little busier.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP) has sold Therapeutic Research Center (TRC), an education and training provider to healthcare professionals and institutions. Colibri Group, a portfolio company of Gridiron Capital, is the buyer.

“During our investment, the company made significant investments to strengthen TRC’s leadership team, commercial operations and new product development function, while also successfully completing four highly strategic acquisitions that greatly expanded our clinician base and bolstered our suite of product offerings,” said Matthew Rich, partner at LLCP.

Elsewhere in new exits, the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), run by private equity firm SV Health Investors, has agreed to sell its portfolio company Caraway Therapeutics to multinational pharma company Merck.

Merck will acquire the business for a total potential consideration of up to $610 million.

Caraway was founded in 2017 and develops treatments for neurodegenerative and rare diseases.

In season

We’re going to switch from exits for a moment to cover a big entrance.

SKKY Partners, the private equity firm that counts Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and social media influencer Kim Kardashian among its co-founders, has made what we understand to be its first investment.

The firm has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Truff, which makes truffle-infused condiments such as hot sauce, pasta sauce, mayonnaise, oil and salt. It sells online and in more than 20,000 stores, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Publix and Target.

Truff’s teaming with Kardashian is not its first dabbling with celebrity – it was named in media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things 2023, its fifth time on the list.

“Truff is exactly the kind of business that embodies what we were looking for when we founded SKKY – a next-generation brand with a deep, authentic connection with consumers and the potential for ongoing growth,” said Kardashian, who is also a managing director at SKKY, in a statement.

Rock out

We’re going to stick with celebrities briefly as we switch back to exits.

While they say every day’s a school day, that’s nowhere truer than on PE Hub. I was under the impression that School of Rock was just a 2003 movie starring Jack Black and later a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. So I was surprised to read in PE Hub’s resident rockstar Iris Dorbian’s interview this morning with Sterling Partners managing director Avi Epstein that it actually began life as a performance-based music education franchise.

I’m going to blame my ignorance on the fact that while Sterling, which recently sold the franchise to youth activities platform Youth Enrichment Brands, grew the business from about 50 schools in nine countries to over 500 schools open and in development across 15 countries, the UK wasn’t among them.

How did it achieve that growth since Sterling’s initial 2009 investment? “We have deep industry expertise, and we’re entrepreneurs ourselves, so we understand what it takes to truly focus on transformational growth,” Epstein told Iris.

Although the Chicago buyout shop would not reveal the financial terms of the exit, School of Rock experienced a “revenue growth of over 8.5 times alongside the expansion of the number of schools and students.”

Here’s some more from the interview.

What were Sterling’s goals with School of Rock?

When we first partnered with School of Rock, our primary focus was on elevating the brand’s franchising initiatives and expanding the reach of students and schools. School of Rock maintains wonderful relationships with its franchisees and has won several franchise industry honors and awards. Beyond that, we also wanted to expand the student base across both company-owned and franchised schools. In 2009, School of Rock had a few thousand students, and by the time of its sale to Youth Enrichment Brands, it had over 180,000 students annually across the globe.

And here’s the link again to the full piece.

ICYMI

With many exit routes blocked – most notably the IPO path – private equity firms are turning to other PE firms for help growing big businesses. Back in July, BC Partners brought in Apollo Global Management to take a minority stake in PetSmart, a business BC bought in a take-private deal back in 2015.

PE Hub editor-in-chief Mary Kathleen (MK) Flynn spoke with Michael Chang, partner, private equity, at BC Partners about the co-investment in a recent webinar. If you missed it live, you can watch it here.

Chang and Flynn covered a range of topics, including the initial challenges BC faced; milestones along the journey, like buying Chewy and taking it public; and changes in pet ownership, such as regarding dogs and cats as members of the family and the willingness to spend money on pets during the pandemic and beyond.

