LLCP-backed Capsa Healthcare snaps up Tryten Technologies

Capsa Healthcare has acquired Tryten Technologies, a Langley, British Columbia-based provider of lightweight, mobile cart products focused on enabling telehealth solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tryten is led by CEO Tony Janzen.

Capsa is a medical equipment manufacturing provider established in 1958 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. It is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP). The acquisition marks the company’s fifth during LLCP’s investment and its second major acquisition in the last year.

“We are pleased by the continued momentum of Capsa’s M&A strategy as it further enhances its ability to address key industry demands. Tryten’s product portfolio is highly complementary to Capsa’s core acute care offerings and expands Capsa’s addressable market opportunity to include a number of new and exciting segments,” said Andrew Schwartz, a partner at LLCP, in a statement.

“Tryten’s products are highly regarded by customers and add an exciting solution to Capsa’s portfolio that uniquely positions us to serve our healthcare provider partners with the widest product portfolio available to further provide expanded virtual care, improved patient engagement, and efficient mobility for medical devices,” said Eric Webb, CEO of Capsa.

LLCP, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a mid-market private equity firm. It manages around $13.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has more than 100 portfolio companies. The firm has $8.6 billion of assets under management