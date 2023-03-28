LLCP-backed In-Place Machining acquires machine shop Western Machine Works

IPM is a provider of on-site field machining and precision measurement and alignment services for infrastructure and industrial equipment.

In-Place Machining, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Portland, Oregon-based Western Machine Works, a provider of mechanical design, repair, and maintenance services for precision components. No financial terms were disclosed.

IPM is a provider of on-site field machining and precision measurement and alignment services for mission-critical infrastructure and industrial equipment.

On the deal, Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are pleased to complete IPM’s third acquisition under our ownership, which reflects our commitment to the Company’s acquisition-driven and organic growth plans. The addition of WMW diversifies IPM’s presence in several targeted end markets, and further enhances its ability to be a strong partner for its clients across North America.”

LLCP currently manages $8.9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.