LLCP-backed Resolution Economics picks up Affirmative Action Plan and acquired practice groups

Resolution Economics, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired the Affirmative Action Plan, DE&I, Pay Equity, and related training services of Biddle Consulting Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome these AAP and associated practice groups to ResEcon and our Berkshire Division,” Ali Saad, managing partner at ResEcon, said in a statement. “As part of Biddle, these practices have been known for their consistent, high-quality, and customized client offerings. They are highly complementary to and further enhance the scope and scale of our consulting offerings related to labor and employment.”

ResEcon was established in 1998.

