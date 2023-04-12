LLCP-backed TSS acquires Precision Air Technonlogy

- The acquisition of Precision is TSS’s sixth since being acquired by LLCP in 2022
Technical Safety Services, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Morrisville, North Carolina-based Precision Air Technology, a provider of controlled environment testing and certification services. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in La Jolla, California, TSS is a provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration services.
Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are proud to support the TSS team in this exciting step to expand their geographic presence within the Research Triangle, a key, high-growth pharmaceutical and life sciences hub. We look forward to the benefits of this integration and to the continued execution of TSS’s ambitious expansion plans through further strategic M&A and other active initiatives.”
The acquisition of Precision is TSS’s sixth since being acquired by LLCP in 2022.
LLCP invests in the middle market. The firm currently manages $8.9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.