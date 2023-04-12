LLCP-backed TSS acquires Precision Air Technonlogy

Based in La Jolla, California, TSS is a provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration services.

The acquisition of Precision is TSS’s sixth since being acquired by LLCP in 2022

TSS was founded in 1970

LLCP invests in the middle market

Technical Safety Services, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Morrisville, North Carolina-based Precision Air Technology, a provider of controlled environment testing and certification services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in La Jolla, California, TSS is a provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration services. TSS was founded in 1970.

Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are proud to support the TSS team in this exciting step to expand their geographic presence within the Research Triangle, a key, high-growth pharmaceutical and life sciences hub. We look forward to the benefits of this integration and to the continued execution of TSS’s ambitious expansion plans through further strategic M&A and other active initiatives.”

The acquisition of Precision is TSS’s sixth since being acquired by LLCP in 2022.

LLCP invests in the middle market. The firm currently manages $8.9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.