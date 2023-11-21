LLCP bids adieu to Therapeutic Research Center

TRC is an independent, evidence-based education and training provider.

TRC is LLCP’s 18 th exit since December 2020

LLCP invested in TRC in 2017 via its Fund V

Gridiron Capital-backed Colibri Group is the buyer

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP) has sold Therapeutic Research Center (TRC), an independent, evidence-based continuing education and training provider to healthcare professionals and institutions.

Colibri Group, a portfolio company of Gridiron Capital, is the buyer.

TRC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

“During our investment, the company made significant investments to strengthen TRC’s leadership team, commercial operations, and new product development function, while also successfully completing four highly strategic acquisitions that greatly expanded our clinician base and bolstered our suite of product offerings,” said Matthew Rich, partner of LLCP.

TRC is LLCP’s 18th exit since December 2020.

LLCP invested in TRC in 2017 via its Fund V.

Colibri is a professional education company based in St Louis, Missouri.

Gridiron is an investment firm based in New Canaan, Connecticut.

LLCP is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California. It manages $9.3 billion of assets.

Morgan Stanley & Co served as the lead financial advisor to TRC, with support from William Blair & Company and Deloitte Corporate Finance, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel in connection with the sale.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.