LLCP buys testing firm Technical Safety Services

The sellers were The Edgewater Funds and JZ Partners.

TSS was founded in 1970

CEO Brent Hart will continue to lead TSS under LLCP’s ownership

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to LLCP on the transaction

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has acquired Technical Safety Services, a La Jolla, California-based provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare and other life sciences markets. The sellers were The Edgewater Funds and JZ Partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1970, TSS provides on-site technical services mandated to occur at regular intervals to ensure all clients remain in compliance with regulatory standards. TSS’s services are performed across the lifecycle of a customer facility and ensure the compliant operation of controlled environments such as clean rooms, bio-safety cabinets, medical gas systems, high-purity water systems, laboratory equipment and more.

CEO Brent Hart will continue to lead TSS under LLCP’s ownership. Hart has been a part of the TSS team for nearly 20 years and has led the company’s strategic expansion including the completion of over 20 add-on acquisitions since 2018, and substantial expansion of client relationships and geographic presence.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to LLCP on the transaction.

Based in Los Angeles, LLCP is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. According to the firm, LLCP currently manages $9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.