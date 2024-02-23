CentreOak sells SurfacePrep to Nautic; Nordic Capital’s investment in Zafin; plus 5 PE deals in door services

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

We will start with the latest deal news that Nautic Partners has acquired a surface enhancement company from CenterOak Partners. The company supplies multiple sectors, including aerospace, medical, energy transportation, consumer products, space and defense. Nautic Partners said it sees a significant runway for growth in what it called a fragmented market.

Up next, I have a story about Nordic Capital’s investment in Zafin, a company that supports banks in upgrading their core systems.

And for our Friday listicle, we’re rounding out the week with a look at five deals in door services.

Surface enhancement

This morning, Nautic Partners acquired SurfacePrep, a provider of surface enhancement services, from CenterOak Partners.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SurfacePrep distributes abrasives, specialty ceramics and surface enhancement equipment. Its product offering includes blasting media, tumbling media, coated abrasives, specialty ceramic materials, chemicals, metallurgical additives, abrasive equipment and repair replacement parts, among others.

SurfacePrep tripled in size during CenterOak’s investment, according to Jason Sutherland, a managing partner at CenterOak.

“Alongside management, we executed an investment thesis to consolidate firms specializing in the highly technical sale of surface enhancement solutions,” he said. “Increased scale supported investments that made the company a more valuable partner to its vendors, a stronger resource for its customers and a better home for its employees.”

This is CenterOak’s second exit in 2024 following the sale of CollisionRight in January.

At the core

Core banking systems, the engine that powers bank operations, have been changing to adapt to the wider modernization sweeping the financial services sector. Private equity firm Nordic Capital recently agreed to acquire a majority stake in Zafin, a Vancouver-based company that supports banks in upgrading their core systems.

Mohit Agnihotri, a partner who leads Nordic’s payments and fintech activities, told PE Hub that many banks are still using legacy core banking systems that are under strain and very expensive to maintain.

“Most of this technology was put in the banks 30-40 years ago. It’s legacy technology and not fit for purpose,” said Agnihotri.

Zafin serves a wide range of clients, among them Wells Fargo, US Bank, HSBC, Truist, ING, CIBC, PNC and ANZ. Some of the clients are in Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

The process of upgrading the banking system is not an easy task and, in most cases, pricey wholesale changes often fail, Agnihotri said.

“Banks have started to realize that it is incredibly complex to change the core banking technology. That transformation is like changing the engine of a plane while it’s flying,” said Agnihotri. “Zafin follows a policy of hollowing out the core, which is taking out certain elements of the core step by step. That is a more successful approach.”

Closing doors

New construction and refurbishment of aging home and commercial properties in the US is creating attractive opportunities for companies offering door services. The sector has previously racked up huge profits for private equity investors, including KKR’s investment in CHI Overhead Doors – Buyouts’ Deal of the Year in 2023.

KKR bought CHI in 2015 for about $680 million. By 2022, the company’s EBITDA had grown more than 3.5x on an organic basis, from $61 million to $229 million, while its EBITDA margin improved by over 1,400 basis points, from 20.5 percent to 35 percent.

PE Hub has seen a steady rise in deals focusing on door manufacturing and servicing recently. We rounded up five deals and I have one example below:

San Francisco-based Main Post Partners earlier this month invested in Highland Arms Enterprises, a Precision Garage Door Service franchisee operator.

Founded in 2003 by Kevin Spratt, HAE operates in 11 markets across Washington, California, Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

Precision Garage Door Service was acquired by Neighborly in 2020.

“We see a substantial opportunity to support the team to build a premier operating platform within residential services as they accelerate their growth within the Neighborly system,” said Aaron Garcia, a partner at Main Post, in a statement.

