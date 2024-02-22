LLCP buys USA Water, Sandbrook backs rPlus, Trinity Hunt looks for tech-enabled buys

Good morning, Hubsters. Michael Schoeck back with you for the Thursday Wire.

With the US infrastructure market seeing a capital renaissance, the top deal stories this morning are focused on water infrastructure and renewable energy.

Middle-market PE firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners announced the acquisition of USA Water.

And in the energy market, Sandbrook Capital announced a $460 million commitment in rPlus Energies.

On the Hub today we’ve got two fresh technology-focused stories: a story from yours truly about Trinity Hunt’s plans to spend its latest fund, and Rafael Canton’s Deep Dive into Falfurrias Capital Partners ’ most-recent acquisition of IT services company, NPI.

Rounding out the Wire today, KKR chief investment officer Henry McVey and managing director Francis Lim have a report out titled, “Thoughts from the road: India.”

First on tap is the water deal.

Keep the water running

The infrastructure market is finally having a renaissance, and the water market is a critical part of the US infrastructure ecosystem. Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has announced the acquisition of USA Water , an operations and maintenance service provide to wastewater and water utility companies, from Warren Equity Partners and in partnership with existing management.

Based in Rosenberg, Texas, USA Water is a service provider for water and wastewater systems across the Southeast US. The company provides non-discretionary services to municipalities and regional utility districts for water pipeline maintenance, asset management and regulatory compliance.

As part of the transaction, USA Water will continue to be led by its current CEO Jeff Haley and existing management, who will maintain an equity ownership position in the company alongside LLCP.

“USA Water has built a stellar reputation due to its ‘customer first’ culture and best-in-class service capabilities, which have driven an incredibly loyal client base and a long-term track record of consistent growth,” said LLCP partner Matthew Rich in a statement. “We are excited to work with Jeff and the USA Water team to broaden the company’s service capabilities and geographic footprint through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

LLCP has invested in other technical services sectors, including Technical Safety Services, Trinity Consultants , and In-Place Machining.

Utilities going solar

The power grid continues to see new and larger solar projects built in place of coal and conventional power resources. Sandbrook Capital announced a $460 million equity investment in rPlus Energies, a Salt Lake City-based developer of solar, wind, storage and pumped hydro power projects across the western region.

The developer is backed by real estate family office the Gardner Group. The transaction is Sandbrook’s first US investment following the close of its $2.1 billion inaugural climate infrastructure fund and co-investment vehicles in December.

rPlus’ 15GW development pipeline of solar, wind, storage and pumped hydropower projects builds on its history of Western US projects. Sandbrook’s initial equity commitment enables the company to bring 1GW of shovel-ready generation and storage assets online in the near-term, while advancing the balance of the pipeline through commercialization.

“We believe rPlus has built one of the strongest development, construction, and operations teams in North America, as evidenced by their advanced portfolio of high-quality projects,” said Sandbrook co-founder and partner Carl Williams . “Sandbrook’s investment in rPlus underscores our commitment to accelerating the decarbonization of the US grid in partnership with entrepreneurs who embody environmental stewardship, innovation, and grit.”

PE Hub has covered the evolving US power markets and PE investments in the development landscape. In January, Energy Capital Partners acquired Triple Oak Power, a wind project developer across the same markets as rPlus.

Moving the IT stack to the cloud

Earlier in February, Trinity Hunt Partners announced the close of its oversubscribed seventh fund with $700 million in hard cap commitments. This week, I spoke with managing partner Blake Apel about the kinds of deals the middle market fund will invest in.

Fund VII is focused on investments in fragmented business-to-business service industries, including cloud-based IT consulting and cybersecurity services, facility maintenance services and engineering services.

“Businesses that move the IT stack to the cloud, enterprise software enabling integrated with big data and AI coming on board” are key themes, Apel said.

The technology services market is poised to see significant growth due to multiple overlapping secular trends, including the migration of IT infrastructure to the cloud and businesses moving from enterprise resource planning systems to complex stacks of functional systems, Apel said.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dallas-based investor, with $2 billion of assets under management, has invested in founder-oriented companies whose managers are seeking to take their company to the next level. Typical holdings are companies generating less than $10 million of EBITDA on annual revenue of up to $75 million.

IT cost controls

Corporations are seeing an increase in IT-related costs, causing PE firms to pounce on investment opportunities in IT service companies that help customers manage IT expenses. In January, Falfurrias Capital Partners announced the acquisition of NPI, a provider of data-driven IT procurement services.

PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke with Amy Brandt, a partner at Falfurrias, about NPI’s use of artificial intelligence, the PE firm’s plans for add-on acquisitions and PE interest in IT services.

Based in Atlanta, NPI helps companies prevent overspending on IT and telecom purchases by combing through potential options to find the best deals. In the last five years, NPI says it has analyzed over $75 billion in IT spend and identified more than $9 billion in savings for its clients.

“We thought that growth in the IT spend area was not slowing down,” Brandt said. “If anything, it’s accelerating. The use of benchmarking and other tools to help control that spend on the part of big consumers of those products was going to increase as well. The bottom line is this is an expanding industry.”

“Adding AI into the process results in faster and even more precise fair market value reports,” Brandt added. “With how much data NPI has collected over the years, it fuels and makes these results more meaningful.”

As a platform acquisition for Falfurrias, NPI is actively seeking add-on deals. “We’re looking to add to our data set capabilities,” Brandt said. Attractive targets will bring new vertical expertise or a significant amount of data.

PE opportunities in India

In a report titled, “Thoughts from the road: India,” KKR chief investment officer Henry McVey and managing director Francis Lim shared insights after a recent trek across India.

KKR’s macro economy experts painted a rosy picture of investment opportunities, including a projection that India will represent 20 percent of total global incremental growth over the next five to seven years.

The report highlights a couple of primary drivers for the upbeat business outlook on India.

“First, it has a strong, domestically-driven, consumer-focused economy that is inflecting upward, boosted by compelling demographics linked to the best fiscal plan that we have seen in over a decade from a governing Indian Prime Minister,” McVey and Lim wrote.

The second driver is tied to global supply chain trends. India continues to enjoy the benefits of globalization for both the goods and services parts of its economy at a time when larger Asian economies are experiencing blowback from multinational corporations reshaping their global supply chain footprints following the covid-19 pandemic.

Capital markets conditions have seasoned well since the pandemic, including a more stable currency. The private equity industry in India has matured, and the region now provides more opportunities to partner with local established and large-scale entrepreneurs. “This cohort has serious ambitions to grow both domestically and internationally and to do more control deals, especially with succession planning as an incentive,” McVey and Lim noted.

However, they caution that investing within various asset classes, allocators must spend time discerning value across sectors and capital structures to create a competitive advantage in a market like India.

Click here to access the full KKR report.

