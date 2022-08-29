LLCP exits eating disorders treatment provider Monte Nido

Harris Williams served as the lead financial advisor

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has sold Monte Nido, a provider of treatment programs and services to adults and adolescents with eating disorders. The buyer was Revelstoke Capital Partners LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Monte Nido was founded in 1996.

Matthew Rich, a partner of LLCP, said in a statement, “We are very proud of what Monte Nido has accomplished since we invested in the company. The world-class management team tripled the number of facilities through de novo openings and strategic acquisitions, while never wavering in its commitment to the highest quality treatment and industry-leading clinical outcomes. The business is exceptionally positioned for continued growth, and we wish Candy and the entire management team continued success with their new investor.”

Harris Williams served as the lead financial advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel to Monte Nido in connection with the sale.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that invests across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business and healthcare services, education and engineered products.

Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.