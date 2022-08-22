LLR-backed Edmunds GovTech merges with Municipal Software

Based in Northfield, New Jersey, Edmunds GovTech provides integrated financial ERP software to over 1,400 local governments

Edmunds GovTech, Inc, which is backed by LLR Partners, has merged with Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based Municipal Software Inc, a provider of tax collection, utility billing and fund accounting software for New Jersey.

No financial terms were disclosed. All MSI leadership and staff will stay on board, continuing to run daily operations from their Stroudsburg location.

On the deal, Bob Edmunds, CEO and board chairperson of Edmunds GovTech, said in a statement: “Bringing together the experience, talent, and passion of our teams will allow us to provide an even better experience for customers. It is particularly important to me, a must have, that any partner of EGTs has a positive culture, strong value system, and a customer first mindset. MSI definitively checks all these boxes. I am extremely happy to welcome both the employees and customers of MSI to the Edmunds’ family.”

Edmunds GovTech, headquartered in Northfield, New Jersey, provides integrated financial ERP software to over 1,400 local governments in the U.S. Edmunds was founded by Robert R. Edmunds in 1972 as a DOD data processing contractor. In 1991, Edmunds moved to focusing solely on local government entities in New Jersey, and over time expanded outside of the Garden State’s border.

Municipal Software was founded in 1985 by Eleanor Buff, Robert Buff and Doug Williams in Stroudsburg, PA. The company’s primary focus is on tax collection, utility billing and fund accounting software for the State of New Jersey. MSI currently services 114 local governments in the state of New Jersey.