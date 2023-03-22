LLR Partners-backed WizeHive merges with volunteer experience provider WeHero

Pennsylvania-based WizeHive is a provider of software that enables philanthropic giving and social impact.

WizeHive, which is backed by LLR Partners, is merging with WeHero, a provider of workplace volunteer and employee engagement solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Companies are putting a greater focus on programs that drive employee engagement through social impact, yet no single solution enables the full range of giving and volunteer opportunities in a way that drives sustained employee participation and engagement,” said Carl Guarino, CEO of WizeHive, in a statement. “WeHero has a reputation for delivering truly engaging and effective volunteer events. Together, WizeHive and WeHero can help clients achieve and maximize their twin objectives of employee engagement and social impact.”

WizeHive has been a long-time leader in facilitating grants and other application-driven giving through its Zengine platform.

Founded in 1999, LLR invests in business services, education, fintech, industrial tech, healthcare, HR technology, security, and software sectors. The private equity firm is based in Philadelphia.