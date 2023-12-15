Lone View Capital-backed TREND Health Partners buys healthcare tech firm Advent

Based in Maryland, Trend is a provider of healthcare credit balance management and payment accuracy solutions.

OM Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to Advent while William Blair served as financial advisor to TREND

Advent was founded in 2010

Based in Los Angeles, Lone View invests across the technology ecosystem.

TREND Health Partners, a portfolio company of Lone View Capital, acquired Nashville-based Advent Health Partners, a healthcare technology company focused on optimizing the clinical review process. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Maryland, Trend is a provider of healthcare credit balance management and payment accuracy solutions.

The combined company will serve more than 50 health plans and nearly 1,000 hospitals.

“We are incredibly proud of what the Advent team has accomplished over the past decade, and of the significant value that we have delivered to our clients, said Mark Thienel, CEO of Advent in a statement.” We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team at TREND and continue building on that legacy.”

Lone View has backed TREND since 2022.

OM Partners, LLC served as financial advisor and Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Advent. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to TREND.

Advent was founded in 2010.

Based in Los Angeles, Lone View invests across the technology ecosystem.