Long joins Hauser Private Equity as investor development director

Hauser Private Equity has hired Hayley Long as investor development director.

“I am delighted to announce that I have joined Hauser Private Equity as their investor development director,” said Long in a statement. “Their impressive portfolio, track record, and an esteemed Board of Directors have generated tremendous appetite for the funds. I am honored to work with an industry leading group of high-net-worth investors and build upon the success of HPE’s distinctive co-investment fund model.”

Hauser Private Equity is a Cincinnati-based co-investor and fund manager with offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and families in the lower-middle and middle markets via partnerships with control buyout funds. Founded in 2008 by Mark Hauser, the firm’s managers target funds and companies in healthcare, industrials, and tech-enabled financial services, business services and consumer goods.