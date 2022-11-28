Long Point invests in engineering and construction services firm Allnorth Consultants

Allnorth has over 750 employees and 21 locations across Canada, Mexico and US

Long Point Capital has invested in Allnorth Consultants, a Kelowna, British Columbia-based provider of engineering, project delivery and construction services to infrastructure, mining, oil and gas and pulp and paper sectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Ira Starr, managing director at Long Point Capital, said in a statement, “We are proud to partner with Allnorth’s entrepreneurial leadership team. We view Allnorth as a great company based on its diverse market position, leading service offerings, strong management team, and growth-oriented culture.”

Allnorth was founded in 1995. The company has over 750 employees and 21 locations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Allnorth focuses on engineering, project delivery and construction services companies in North America with EBITDA of at least $2 million.

Based in New York and Michigan, Long Point Capital targets companies in the professional services sector, typically with $5 million to $30 million in EBITDA.