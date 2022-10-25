Long Ridge invests in software firm Acqueon

Existing investor Everstone Capital has exited its majority stake in Acqueon but will retain its minority equity stake.

Long Ridge Equity Partners has made a majority investment in Irving, Texas-based Acqueon, a provider of omnichannel customer engagement software. Existing investor Everstone Capital has exited its majority stake in Acqueon but will retain its minority equity stake. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction will enable Acqueon to further extend its market-leading position via accelerated product innovation, channel partner expansion, and continued investments in its people, platform, and client services.

Acqueon was founded in 2019.

“Across industries, enterprises are challenged by antiquated customer engagement technology, making it difficult to react to shifting consumer preferences and growing compliance burdens,” said Andrew Cedar, a principal at Long Ridge, in a statement. “Acqueon offers a modern, omnichannel customer engagement platform that is compatible with existing contact center technology and helps clients orchestrate effective, compliant customer engagement campaigns. The Company is well-positioned for continued growth, and we are excited to partner with Ashish and Acqueon’s proven team as they expand their market leadership, innovate the platform, and continue to grow their impressive client base.”

DC Advisory served as Acqueon’s lead financial advisor. Acqueon’s legal advisor was Lazare Potter & Giacovas. Choate Hall & Stewart served as legal advisor to Long Ridge.

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is focused on the financial and business technology sectors.