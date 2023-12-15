Long Ridge to exit medical insurance claim settlements administrator Ametros

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024

Long Ridge Equity Partners has agreed to sell Ametros, a Wilmington, Massachusetts-based professional administrator of medical insurance claim settlements, to Webster. The purchase price is $350 million.

Webster is a principal bank subsidiary of Webster Financial Corporation.

“This acquisition closely aligns with our strategic focus on building a diverse and unique funding base,” said John Ciulla, president and CEO of Webster Financial Corporation in a statement. “Ametros’ market position and value proposition for its clients and partners underpin a robust growth trajectory for this highly complementary business. Ametros builds on Webster’s history of developing non-traditional deposit verticals with a favorable financial profile, including HSA Bank and interLINK.”

Webster was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz while Ametros and Long Ridge were advised by Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP.

Long Ridge is focused on financial and business technology. Long Ridge manages over $1.75 billion of committed capital.