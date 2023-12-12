LongRange ups Patel and Houy to managing director

Patel joined LongRange in 2021 and Houy joined the private equity firm a year later.

Prior to LongRange, Patel was a founding member of the investment team at Navab Capital Partners

Before LongRange, Houy was an investment professional at KPS Capital Partners

Additionally, LongRange has promoted Austin Marcus to vice president and Vivaan Dave to senior associate

LongRange Capital has promoted Sunny Patel and Mike Houy to managing director.

On these appointments, Bob Berlin, managing partner at LongRange Capital, said in a statement, “I am pleased to recognize these individuals with well-deserved promotions for their valued dedication and strong contributions to LongRange as we continue to build our platform and invest in businesses to drive long-term value.”

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, LongRange has over $1.7 billion in assets under management.