Longshore acquires two digital commerce agencies Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom

Longshore Capital Partners has acquired and merged two digital commerce agencies Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom to form a joint venture Blue Wheel. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to an announcement on the deal, Blue Wheel “now has over $1 billion in e-commerce revenue under management across its clients.”

Nick Christopher, a co-founder and partner at Longshore, said in a statement, “Blue Wheel’s talented team has built an impressive business, with a profound focus on providing a full suite of e-commerce solutions with its best-in-class proprietary technology. Combining Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom into one entity creates a unique end-to-end solution within the e-commerce ecosystem. We are excited to partner with the company to accelerate its growth trajectory and execute on our shared strategic plan.”

Blue Wheel was founded in 2011 while Retail Bloom was launched in 2015.

Longshore invests in the middle market. Longshore acquires control positions in services businesses in North America with $5 million to $15 million of EBITDA.