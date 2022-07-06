LongWater acquires glass products maker Thermotec

The acquisition is an add-on for LongWater's portfolio company M3 Glass Technologies.

Thermotec’s former owner Luis Najarro acquired the company in 2008

LongWater Opportunities has acquired Thermotec Glass, a Texas-based fabricator of custom glass products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Thermotec was acquired by Luis Najarro in 2008. The company primarily sells insulated glass for windows and commercial storefronts but expanded its product portfolio in 2017 to include interior glass products such as shower doors and mirrors.

On the deal, Najarro, Thermotec’s former owner, said in a statement: “We are proud to join the LongWater and M3 families. M3’s focus on quality and service matches that of Thermotec, and we look forward to taking the combined business to the next level.”

