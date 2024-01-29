LP First Capital snaps up property manager Northpoint

The acquisition was completed in partnership with Genesis Park, who provided equity and debt financing and Samson Capital Group, who provided equity financing.

LP First Capital has acquired Northpoint Asset Management, a Salt Lake City-based family rental property management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Northpoint was founded in 2006.

“Northpoint has an exceptional track record of client service and organic geographic expansion. We are excited to partner with the company’s talented management team as they continue to build the leading national single-family rental property management platform,” said Thomas Ince, managing partner and founder of LP First Capital in a statement.

