Luminate Capital to acquire majority stake in Ease

Luminate Capital Partners will acquire a majority-stake in Ease, a manufacturer of plant floor audit software. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Ease’s multi-tenant SaaS platform is designed for manufacturers of all sizes. The firm is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Luminate’s investment in Ease will strengthen its market position in the manufacturing software sector by driving new product development, innovation, and other growth initiatives, according to a release.

“Their innovative platform helps manufacturers simplify how they administer, conduct, and respond to plant floor audits, a process still often done manually on paper,” said Dave Ulrich, partner at Luminate. “Ease’s platform delivers significant value to customers today and we believe through additional product investment there’s opportunity to offer even more.”

Luminate’s Hollie Haynes, Chris Murphy, and Dave Ulrich will join Eric Stoop on Ease’s board of directors, the release said.

Ease’s previous owner Spotlight Equity Partners, a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco and New York that invests in enterprise software companies, will maintain a minority stake in the firm.

Luminate Capital is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, based in San Francisco.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Luminate.