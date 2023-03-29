LVC sells flooring company TileBar to AEA Investors

William Blair & Company was financial advisor to TileBar on the transaction while Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP served as legal counsel.

Tilebar was founded in 2006

LVC partnered with TileBar in 2019

AEA Investors backs the middle market

AEA Investors has acquired Inwood, New York-based TileBar, a flooring company, from LongueVue Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ryan Nagim, managing partner at LVC, said in a statement, “Eli and the TileBar management team have been extraordinary partners. TileBar has realized transformative growth in a short period of time as a direct result of the team’s ability to execute Eli’s vision. The Company is a true disruptor in its respective categories, and we are excited to watch the Company’s continued success.”

Based in New Orleans, LVC invests in a number of industries that include specialty manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, business and industrial services, and food and beverage. It was founded in 2001.

