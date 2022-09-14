Lynx Equity adds Excellent Signs to its growing signage portfolio

Based in London, Ontario, Excellent Signs is a signage manufacturer with a niche focus in the custom sign and fabrication market.

Lynx Equity has announced the acquisition of Excellent Signs, bringing its signage portfolio to six companies in total. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in London, Ontario, Excellent Signs is a signage manufacturer with a niche focus in the custom sign and fabrication market. The company has been servicing businesses across North America for more than 40 years. Its client base includes Cadillac Fariview, TD Bank, RBC and Cineplex.

Al Nasser, president of Lynx portfolio company Meteor Signs, will take over as president of Excellent Signs.

“Excellent Signs is a perfect fit within the LSP and brings a niche level of expertise that is going to be highly complementary to the overall group,” said Mujtaba Abidi, mergers & acquisitions associate at Lynx. “Our strategy remains to further the growth of the signage portfolio with new acquisitions that align with our long-term vision.”

Lynx is a Toronto-based private equity firm that focuses on acquiring small and medium-sized businesses from owners looking to retire or seeking growth opportunities. It looks to invest in companies with EBITDA between C$1 million and C$5 million.