Lynx Equity acquires Denmark’s Obel-P Automation

Canadian private equity firm Lynx Equity has acquired Obel-P Automation, an equipment manufacturing business based in Herning, Denmark. No financial terms were disclosed. Obel-P, Lynx’s fifth Danish investment, specializes in the production of automation equipment for the wood industry.

February 4, 2022 – Toronto, ON / Herning, Denmark – Lynx Equity is pleased to announce the acquisition of Obel-P Automation A/S (“the Company”), an equipment manufacturing business located in Herning, Denmark that specializes in the production of automation equipment for the wood industry, and has been operating since 1954. The Company’s automation solutions aim to decrease the reliance on human capital in their customers’ production processes. Over the years, the Company has experienced financial success due to improved business conditions, expansion into continental Europe, and an active M&A strategy that entailed the acquisition of four companies along its value chain. Obel-P’s high-quality offerings have allowed the Company to foster a strong brand and reputation within the wood industry.

“Obel-P’s management team, led by Ivan Madsen, Markus Hoffmann, and Michael Bonnichsen remains the cornerstone of the business and one of the main reasons we pursued this transaction,” commented Ashley Manis, Lynx Equity’s Vice President of M&A Scandinavia. “Their deep industry knowledge and passion for their work are evident in the innovative solutions that Obel-P provides its customers, and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with the entire team.”

Obel-P’s Management Team plans to remain onboard for years to come, ensuring that business continues as usual from day one and for the foreseeable future.

“We met with other prospective buyers in the past, but it was only upon meeting Lynx’s team that we became comfortable with the sale of Obel-P,” commented the Company’s management team. “We sensed an immediate fit with them and are very excited about working together.”

Obel-P is joining Lynx’s portfolio of businesses in Denmark which currently includes PartnerService, Sundby Trapper, Arkas and Yding Gruppen. Lynx continues to pursue a variety of acquisition opportunities in North America and Europe.

The transaction was facilitated with buy-side legal and accounting services by Loeven and Infotransactions, respectively. Baker Tilly Corporate Finance acted for the seller, Obel-P Group A/S.

About Obel-P

Obel-P’s equipment is purchased by wood product manufacturers seeking to optimize their assembly processes and reduce overall production costs. The Company’s product lines include mounting machinery designed to move wooden components along the assembly line as well as high frequency presses and generators used to combine individual components at the end of the production process.

For further information on Obel-P, please visit https://obelp-automation.dk/

About Lynx Equity Limited

With sales in excess of $500M CAD, Lynx Equity Limited is a diversified Toronto-based private equity firm focused on acquiring small and medium-sized businesses from owners looking to retire or seeking strategic opportunities. Lynx targets acquisitions of companies with EBITDA between $750k – $3M USD and utilizes a buy and hold strategy.