M/C Partners invests in communications and managed services provider Celito

M/C Partners has made an investment in Raleigh, North Carolina-based Celito, a communications and managed services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This investment in Celito is the perfect combination of our two investment pillars, digital infrastructure and technology services,” said Ryan Carr, a partner at M/C Partners in a statement. “Celito’s continually growing fiber network, commitment to exceptional client experience, and deep understanding of the local market are the foundation to create the preeminent service provider in the region.”

Danny Bottoms serves as CEO of Celito.

M/C Partners is focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies.

