M2 Orthopedics scores $65m

M2 Orthopedics, a provider of modern practice management for orthopedic surgeons, has secured $65 million in funding. Archimedes Health Investors led the round with participation from Heritage Medical Systems and The Firmament Group

Boulder, CO – November 9, 2021 –Today, M2 Orthopedics (M2O), innovator of modern practice management for the nation’s best orthopedic surgeons, is announcing it has secured significant funding to broaden its ability to support orthopedic practices. The financing, led by private equity sponsor Archimedes Health Investors, with participation from Heritage Medical Systems and The Firmament Group, enabled M2O’s recent acquisition of Virginia-based Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic, a leader in comprehensive orthopedic services, as well as Harborside Surgery Center, a premier facility for orthopedic surgeries.

“We are committed to an innovative practice management approach that focuses on serving as a trusted partner to physicians, so that they can excel as practice leaders and doctors,” said Marshall Maran, co-founder and CEO of M2O. “By supporting top surgeons with financial and management strategies, physicians are able to concentrate on what they do best, while also ensuring they have the operational structure that enables their practices to succeed and grow.”

According to the American Medical Association’s Physician Practice Benchmark Survey, 2020 was the first year in which less than half of patient care physicians worked in a private practice, a drop of almost 5 percent from 2018, continuing the shift away from small, independent practices. M2O is investing in the field’s leading orthopedists and empowering doctors to increase focus on patient care and to take control of their future through access to capital, back-office support and professional corporate management.

“Our primary objective has been to provide high quality care to our patients. In addition, our practice has been deeply involved in training young surgeons through our fellowship program and in clinical research, all of which further the development and knowledge of the field of orthopedics”, said C. Anderson Engh, Jr. MD of Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic. “Through our partnership with M2O, we are able to continue our focus on these three critical aspects of our practice, while having the resources and capabilities to develop and grow, which are critical in today’s environment.”

“This is a pivotal time for orthopedic practices – and having served in clinical and higher education roles, I am inspired by M2O’s approach to supporting leaders in the orthopedic field,” added Dr. Michael Meneghini, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “M2, which stands for Mobility and Motion to exemplify our mission in musculoskeletal health, is steadfast in helping physicians and clinics focus on these twin goals of orthopedics treatment, so I’m excited to be a part of this game-changing model for better supporting the best in the industry.”

With this news, M2O is also scaling its team with the appointments of two impressive executives; Senior Human Resources professional and former VP of HR at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Michael Romano as Chief People Officer and DaVita Kidney Care Finance Leader Jeff Clidence as Chief Financial Officer.

“Marshall and the M2O team are visionaries who share our mission to improve the quality of care and reduce health costs through investments in people and technology,” added Harry Eichelberger, managing partner of Archimedes Health Investors. “M2O’s unique value proposition combined with its deep bench of expertise in orthopedics means they are at the forefront of moving the industry towards value-based care.”

