Macquarie Asset Management’s GIG buys clean energy platform Treaty Oak

Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group has acquired Austin, Texas-based Treaty Oak, a clean energy platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The US renewables market is embarking on a period of enormous growth, driven by the unprecedented policy tailwind created through the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Mark Dooley, global head of Green Investment Group in a statement. “Treaty Oak’s deep understanding of the US power markets, and its distinguished development, commercialization and execution capabilities make it an ideal platform for GIG to further expand its footprint in the US and accelerate the transition to net zero.”

GIG is a specialist green investor within Macquarie Asset Management.

Macquarie Asset Management is managing more than $509.9 billion in assets.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

GIG was acquired by Macquarie in 2017.