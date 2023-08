Macquarie Capital names Christopher Hieb as managing director

Macquarie Capital is the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group.

Macquarie Capital has appointed Christopher Hieb as managing director, customer interaction management (CIM).

Hieb will provide advisory and capital-raising services to corporates, founder-led companies and sponsors focused on investing in CIM companies. He will also bring Macquarie’s principal investing capability, including both equity and debt, to clients in associated sectors.

Prior to this, Hieb worked at DC Advisory as a MD advising clients on domestic and cross-border transactions focused on advanced analytics, CIM and artificial intelligence.

“Corporates across multiple industries now view data-driven analytics, artificial intelligence, enhanced digital experiences and other technologies as essential for facilitating client engagement, enhancing product development and driving revenue,” said Sam Shah, co-head of Macquarie Capital in the Americas and global head of Software and Services. “Chris’ in-depth customer interaction and artificial intelligence software knowledge, expertise and relationships will be instrumental in supporting clients in this fast-moving sector.”

Macquarie Capital’s recent transactions in AI include Sapia.ai, D-ID and Hyro.

The firm’s recent hires include Joseph Gatto, senior advisor – consumer and retail, Morgan Leconey, head of US consumer and retail, Eric Jacobs and Vince Lambert, co-heads of US healthcare and Greg Ager, MD.

