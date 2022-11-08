Macquarie Capital taps Ager as managing director

In his new role, Ager will focus on providing advisory and capital raising services to software companies delivering supply chain management, manufacturing and enterprise resource planning solutions.

Macquarie Capital has appointed Greg Ager as managing director in its software and services group.

In his new role, Ager will focus on providing advisory and capital raising services to software companies delivering supply chain management, manufacturing and enterprise resource planning solutions. He will also bring Macquarie Capital’s principal investing capability – including both equity and private credit – to clients in the sector.

Most recently, Ager was managing director at DC Advisory in Washington, D.C., where he focused on the enterprise software and SaaS sectors, having joined the firm when it acquired Signal Hill, where he served as a partner and a member of the operating committee. Earlier, Ager held roles at Updata Advisors and Wachovia Securities, where he led East Coast software coverage. He also spent more than 10 years in San Francisco, at Thomas Weisel Partners, NationsBanc Montgomery and Morgan Stanley.

“Greg has multi-decade experience in the software sector, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise in the supply chain vertical. His experience with both financial sponsors and strategics will bring immense value to our clients,” said Shah in a statement. “We believe that innovative and transformative supply chain and manufacturing software firms will continue to seek capital and strategic transactions to accelerate growth and help them gain market share in industries that need to address supply chain vulnerabilities and further digitize their manufacturing processes. Greg brings tremendous expertise to support Macquarie Capital’s deep conviction in this space.”

Macquarie Capital’s software and services group serves companies specializing in professional services, information services, supply chain management, education, telecoms, networks and digital infrastructure.

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group.