Macquarie’s GIG invests in renewable energy development platform Galehead

Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group has made an investment in Boston-based Galehead Development, a renewable energy development platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

GIG’s investment will allow Galehead to further its renewable energy projects, enter new markets and explore new commercial applications for its LandCommand platform.

“The US renewables market is embarking on a period of enormous growth, driven largely by the core renewable technologies of solar and wind,” said Mark Dooley, global head of GIG, in a statement. “With its proven track-record and strong pipeline of early- to mid-stage development projects, Galehead is well positioned to be at the forefront of this growth. Our partnership enables us to expand GIG’s footprint in the US and marks the start of an exciting new phase in our work to accelerate the transition to net zero.”

GIG is a specialist green investor within Macquarie Asset Management. The asset manager oversees investments in more than 46 GW of capacity and is currently developing over 30 GW of renewable energy capacity globally.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs approximately 17,209 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

GIG was acquired by Macquarie in 2017.

Galehead was founded in 2016.