Maddix Capital scoops up masonry contractor AK Masonry

Maddix Capital has acquired AK Masonry, a Utah-based masonry and concrete contractor specializing in municipal and commercial building projects. No financial terms were disclosed.

Maddix worked with Hillcrest Bank, a division of NBH Bank, to secure partial financing to complete the acquisition.

Alex Short, CEO and founder of AK Masonry, will remain as leader of the company.

“AK Masonry exists to fix what’s broken in a fragmented market of the construction industry,” said Short in a statement. “We’ve already achieved great success at the local level, but this investment from Maddix together with our ongoing banking relationship with Hillcrest Bank will allow us to increase our impact and output dramatically. Our deep industry relationships and expertise – combined with Maddix’s prowess in M&A, strategic planning, and scaling their own businesses as operators – will make us a force to be reckoned with.”

AK Masonry was founded in 2004.

Based in Murray, Utah, Maddix was founded in 2022.