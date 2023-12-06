Madison Dearborn-backed Zilliant buys digital sales platform In Mind Cloud

Zilliant is a provider of price and revenue optimization and management solutions.

Zilliant, which is backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, has acquired In Mind Cloud, a digital sales platform purpose-built for manufacturers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Zilliant is a provider of price and revenue optimization and management solutions. Zilliant’s U.S. office is in Austin.

In Mind Cloud has offices in Delaware, Munich and Singapore.

“Zilliant has been the industry leader in price and revenue optimization, and we remain excited about their long-term growth trajectory,” said Scott Pasquini, managing director of Madison Dearborn Partners in a statement. “Together, In Mind Cloud and Zilliant will enable customers to manage the entire pricing lifecycle from a single platform, which will help accelerate profitable growth.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Zilliant, and Reed Smith LLP provided legal counsel. Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel to In Mind Cloud.

Based in Chicago, MDP has raised aggregate capital of more than $29 billion. MDP was formed in 1992.