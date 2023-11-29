Madison Dearborn Partners snaps up T2S Solutions

T2S’ founders will retain a minority ownership and will continue to lead the company

Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) has acquired T2S Solutions, a R&D, prototyping, engineering, integration and technology services provider to mission critical programs for the US Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and other US Government Agencies.

T2S’ founders will retain a minority ownership and will continue to lead the company.

“With MDP’s resources and expertise, we will be able to accelerate our existing R&D and prototyping core, capture lead production roles, and further increase our investments in proprietary technology products from our R&D pipeline,” said Tim Jahnigen, co-founder and chief growth officer of T2S.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

MDP is a private equity firm that invests across targeted industries, including technology and government solutions. It is based in Chicago.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to MDP and Kirkland & Ellis and Crowell & Moring provided legal counsel.