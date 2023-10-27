Madison Industries to acquire CAE’s healthcare biz for C$311m

Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to close before the end of fiscal year 2024

CAE is a provider of software-based simulation training and operations support solutions to civil aviation, defense and security and healthcare sectors

Madison Industries is a private investment firm that acquires businesses in a range of industries

CAE has agreed to sell its healthcare business, a provider of medical simulation and training solutions, to Madison Industries.

The deal has an enterprise value of C$311 million, subject to customary adjustments. Subject to regulatory approvals, it is expected to close before the end of fiscal year 2024.

With headquarters in Montreal, CAE is a provider of software-based simulation training and operations support solutions to civil aviation, defense and security and healthcare sectors.

“At Madison, we are excited to expand upon the heritage of innovation that CAE Healthcare has built,” Larry Gies, Madison Industries’ founder and CEO said in a statement. “With a talented workforce in the United States, Europe, and world leading R&D capabilities in Quebec, we will look to rapidly accelerate and progress simulation and quality outcomes with the most complete set of clinical training tools available.”

The sale proceeds will be principally used by CAE to accelerate deleveraging, as well as to support its focus on technology advancement, market leadership and cost optimization within its core training and simulation markets.

Based in Chicago, Madison Industries is a private investment firm that acquires businesses in a range of industries.

CAE engaged National Bank Financial as its exclusive financial advisor for the deal.