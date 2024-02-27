Main Capital-backed Hype Innovation picks up Planbox

Main Capital invested in Hype in 2019

Hype is an innovation management provider based in Bonn, Germany

Main is a software investor in the DACH, Benelux, the Nordics and the US

Main Capital Partners’ portfolio company Hype Innovation will acquire Planbox, an innovation management software provider.

Laval, Quebec-based Planbox has a portfolio of 400 enterprise deployments, over five million engaged participants and delivering $10 billion in ROI to its customers. It’s AI-powered, cloud-based innovation products have been used in brands such as Bayer, Anglo American, Doosan Bobcat, Novartis, Electrolux Professional and Honeywell.

This merger will form one of the largest international players in innovation management software, with the combined group approaching €30 million in revenue, according to a release.

Planbox’s acquisition is Hype’s fourth acquisition since Main Capital’s investment in 2019.

This strategic partnership capitalizes on Planbox’s expertise in full lifecycle innovation portfolio management, emerging tech empowerment and ecosystem enablement, the release said. Hype’s AI capabilities, such as AI-based data research and management, will be now extended and enriched with features from Planbox.

“Hype Innovation has grown to be a leading software specialist in the enterprise innovation management software market,” said Sven van Berge Henegouwen, managing partner and head of DACH at Main Capital. “North America is a highly strategic market for HYPE and we are excited to support the company in this critical next step of its growth phase.”

Hype is an innovation management provider based in Bonn, Germany.

Main Capital is a software investor in the DACH, Benelux, the Nordics and the US. It has offices in the Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, and Boston. The firm has over €2.2 billion assets under management.