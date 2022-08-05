Main Street supports SI East’s Chicago Street Container buyout

This follow-on investment represents Main Street's second follow-on investment in SI East, after initially partnering with company's existing owners, the Stavig family, in August 2018.

SI is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina

Main Street provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies

Main Street’s lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million

Main Street Capital has invested $31.1 million to back portfolio company’s SI East’s acquisition of Chicago Street Container, a steel drum manufacturer.

This follow-on investment represents Main Street’s second follow-on investment in SI East, after initially partnering with company’s existing owners, the Stavig family, in August 2018.

SI is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company manufactures new steel drums from strategically located manufacturing facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina and Cleveland, Ohio, operating under two distinct legal entities, General Steel Drum, LLC (“GSD”) and North Coast Container, LLC, respectively. GSD and NCC were founded in 1984 and 1983.

Main Street provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street’s lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.