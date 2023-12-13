Managed IT firm Focus snags investment from Seacoast

In conjunction with this deal, Doug Alexander stepped down as Focus’ CEO, but plans to continue his strategic relationship with the company as a member of its board of managers.

Seacoast Capital has made an investment in Focus Technology Solutions, a Boston-based provider of hardware, software, managed IT and professional services to U.S. businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with this deal, Doug Alexander stepped down as Focus’ CEO, but plans to continue his strategic relationship with the company as a member of its board of managers. Focus’ prior CFO Chris Caprio was simultaneously promoted to CEO of Focus.

On the transaction, Alan Rich, a partner at Seacoast, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Focus, a company that has garnered an excellent reputation within the managed IT services industry and is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive macro tailwinds, particularly within the cybersecurity space.”

Focus was founded in 1997.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Seacoast Capital invests in lower middle market private companies.