Manulife Investment Management to buy credit shop CQS

CQS offers alternative credit strategies, including corporate credit, asset-backed securities, CLOs, regulatory capital, convertible bonds and structured credit

Manulife will acquire the CQS credit platform and the CQS brand

The deal is expected to close in early 2024

Manulife Investment Management has agreed to acquire CQS, a London, UK-based multi-sector alternative credit manager.

No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to close in early 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1999, CQS offers alternative credit strategies, including corporate credit (loans and bonds), asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, regulatory capital, convertible bonds and structured credit.

Manulife will acquire the CQS credit platform and the CQS brand upon closing of the deal. CQS credit platform had around $13.5 billion in assets under management as of 31 October.

Manulife intends to align CQS with the Manulife brand as a co-branded logo: Manulife-CQS Investment Management. CQS will continue to be led by its CEO Soraya Chabarek and Craig Scordellis, CIO Credit, and Jason Walker, CIO ABS.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement which we see as mutually beneficial to both firms as well for those who have been investing with CQS for decades,” said Paul Lorentz, president and CEO, Manulife Investment Management, in a statement. “CQS brings to our portfolio a proven investment process, robust performance, and expertise across market cycles, and a culture that has attracted both talent and flows into the firm. We are very excited for the opportunity as CQS’s capabilities are a complement to our existing fixed income and multi-asset solutions business and a powerful addition to our global credit offering.”

Manulife Investment Management is a wealth and asset management affiliate of Manulife Financial Corp, a Canadian insurance and financial services company. It is based in Toronto.